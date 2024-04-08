Stifel Nicolaus Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

