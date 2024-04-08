Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 8th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, AMED, AMT, AP, APWC, ARTW, AVGR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

