StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

