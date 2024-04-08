StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Airgain
Institutional Trading of Airgain
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
