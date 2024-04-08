StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
BLIN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
