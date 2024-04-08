StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

