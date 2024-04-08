StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.1 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MediciNova by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

