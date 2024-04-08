StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

