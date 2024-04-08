StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.25.

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

