StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.80 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.