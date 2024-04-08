StockNews.com Downgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Hold

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.