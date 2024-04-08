StockNews.com Downgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Hold

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.89.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
