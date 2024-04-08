StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 3.9 %

ENG stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

