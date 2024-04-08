StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.