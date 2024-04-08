StockNews.com Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,940,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

