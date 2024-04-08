Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 16,666 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.88. 687,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,224. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

