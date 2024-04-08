Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAPR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.96. 31,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,037. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.