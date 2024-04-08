Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,175 shares of company stock worth $255,782,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.79. 1,181,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average of $256.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

