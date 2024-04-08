Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 5,794 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

