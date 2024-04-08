Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,662,000 after buying an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. 449,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $58.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

