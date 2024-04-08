Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

