Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,075 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,688,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 556,003 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

