Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 388,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.