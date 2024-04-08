Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.25% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $41.47. 16,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,625. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.