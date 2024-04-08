Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $257.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,530. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

