Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $32.87 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.68% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

