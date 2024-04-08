Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 551,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

