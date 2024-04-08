Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 20,769 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 957.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.31. 45,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,873. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

