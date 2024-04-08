Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,883 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,180. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

