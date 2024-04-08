Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.38. 8,918,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,588. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

