Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $117,145.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.38 or 0.05155959 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00024834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00016230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

