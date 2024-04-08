Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $351.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.56. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

