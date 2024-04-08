Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.02

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 35843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.