Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.02

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 35843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Sumitomo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.75.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.