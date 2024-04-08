Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $30.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 63,095 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

