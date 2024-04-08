Susquehanna Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $3.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 53.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

