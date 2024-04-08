Susquehanna Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $42.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

