Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

BKR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.40. 1,059,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209,798. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,984,000 after acquiring an additional 495,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $551,555,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 383,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

