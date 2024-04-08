Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAL. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 61,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

