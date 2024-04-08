Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 845,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

