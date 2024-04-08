Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 157,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,512,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -163.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,255,470 shares of company stock worth $281,935,627. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

