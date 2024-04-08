Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

