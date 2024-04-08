Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,632,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

