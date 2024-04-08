T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

