Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.10.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $116.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

