Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.78

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.78 and last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 462673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.