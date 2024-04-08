Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.48

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4027447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several brokerages have commented on TGB. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 197,287 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taseko Mines by 3,287.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

