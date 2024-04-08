TD Cowen Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

