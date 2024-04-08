Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 4.0 %

TISI stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Team

Institutional Trading of Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Team by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

