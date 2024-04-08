Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISIFree Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 4.0 %

TISI stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Team

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Team by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.