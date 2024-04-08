Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Team

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 12,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,542,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,805.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.