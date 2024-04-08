Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

TECK traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $47.06. 1,475,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,615. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

