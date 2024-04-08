Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.47

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 1677410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after buying an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

