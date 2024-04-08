Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

TXT stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

