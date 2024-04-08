Tezos Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $28.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000898 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,880,323 coins and its circulating supply is 977,264,498 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

